Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Umesh dismisses Williamson at stroke of lunch, Kiwis trail by 148

Ravichandran Ashwin dimissed Will Young while Umesh Yadav removed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson minutes before the lunch as India ended the first session on day three of the first Test on a high on Saturday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-11-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 11:48 IST
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Will Young while Umesh Yadav removed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson minutes before the lunch as India ended the first session on day three of the first Test on a high on Saturday. In the first session, New Zealand (197/2) scored 68 runs for the loss of one wicket. Latham is currently unbeaten on 82 runs and Williamson's wicket right at the cusp of the lunch slightly tilted the advantage in India's favour.

For India, Ashwin was the lone wicket-taker before Umesh came to the party to dismiss the Kiwi skipper in the first session on Day Three here at Green Park, Kanpur. Resuming the game from 129/0, Latham and Young got off to a cautious start as India's hunt for wickets continued.

Ashwin got the much-needed breakthrough for India as Young departed after scoring 89 runs in the 67th over. Williamson and Latham then continued New Zealand's innings to pile runs against India in the first innings before Umesh removed the Kiwi skipper.

Earlier on Friday, New Zealand opening batters Will Young and Tom Latham registered half-centuries as the Kiwis dominated Day 2. After bundling down India for 345 in the first innings, the visitors dominated the proceedings as the hosts looked for wickets in the third session on Friday.

Brief Scores: India 345/10 (Shreyas Iyer 105, Ravindra Jadeja 50; Tim Southee 5-69) vs New Zealand 197/2 (Will Young 89, Tom Latham 82; Umesh Yadav 1-30) (ANI)

