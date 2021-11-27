Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand lose Young and Williamson in reply to India's 345

Mumbai hosts the second test from Friday.

India seamer Umesh Yadav dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on the stroke of the third day's lunch to restrict the tourists to 197-2 in the opening test in Kanpur on Saturday. Opener Tom Latham was batting on 82, which included 10 boundaries, and New Zealand are still 148 runs behind India's first innings total of 345 in the first match of the two-test series.

After inducing several edges that fell agonisingly short of fielders, Ravichandran Ashwin finally ended India's 66-over wait for a first wicket, snapping New Zealand's 151-run opening stand in the process. Will Young, having made a career-best 89, edged Ashwin and substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat - replacing Wriddhiman Saha who was being treated for a stiff neck - grabbed a low catch behind the stumps.

Young was initially ruled not out, but India reviewed that decision, which had to be overturned after replays confirmed the edge. Young's fine knock included 15 boundaries.

Soon after India took the second new ball, Yadav struck with a ball that beat Williamson's bat and hit the upper part of his pad to trap him leg before wicket. Williamson, who made 18, reviewed the decision, but replays confirmed the ball would have hit the top of his middle stump.

Mumbai hosts the second test from Friday.

