'Not enough has happened to make our game better,' says Harrison as ECB unveils plan to tackle racism

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison said everybody needs to accept that not enough measures had been taken to make cricket better. Harrison's remarks came after ECB committed to a wide-ranging action plan to tackle racism and promote inclusion and diversity at all levels of the game.

The plan has been developed jointly by the ECB, MCC, the PCA, NCCA Ltd, the First Class Counties, Women's Regional Hosts and the Recreational County Cricket network, as a game-wide response to discrimination within the game. "For cricket truly to 'connect communities and improve lives' - our stated aim at the ECB - we must start by accepting that not enough has happened to make our game better, both inside our own walls and across the wider game," said Harrison in a statement.

"That is the only possible reaction to the powerful testimony of Azeem Rafiq and others in recent weeks," he added. The ECB CEO said he is delighted that the plan made by the governing body represents the whole game coming together for a change.

"I am delighted that this plan represents the whole game coming together to commit to tangible action and meaningful change. Our role as the ECB will now be to acknowledge the changes that need to be made internally, as well as offer support, resource, and funding to assist the game in making these changes," said Harrison. "We look forward to working with our partners across the game to create a stronger, more inclusive sport and build back the trust of everyone who loves cricket," he added.

Meanwhile, ECB said further work is being undertaken to examine these issues through the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket and ongoing investigations into racism allegations and the handling of complaints made by Azeem Rafiq and others According to the wide-ranging action plan, cricket's leaders will also consult with independent third-party organisations with significant expertise in resolving similar issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)