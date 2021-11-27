AIWSC announces squads for Senior Women's Challenger Trophy

The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked India A, India B, India C and India D squads that will take part in the Senior Women's Cricket Challenger Trophy 2021-22. The quadrangular tournament will be played at Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada from December 4-9.

Squads: India A: Sneh Rana (c), Shivali Shinde, Lakshmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Divyadarshani, Mehak Kesar, B Anusha, SS Kalal, Ganga W, DD Kasat, Renuka Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, MD Sonawane

India B: Taniya Bhatia (c), Anju Tomar, Riya Chaudhary, Palak Patel, Shubha Satish, Harleen Deol, Humeira Kazi, Chandu V Ram, Rashi Kanojiya, G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Meghna Singh, Sarala Devi, Saima Thakoor, Ramyashri India C: Shikha Pandey (c), Muskan Malik, Sweta Verma, Shipra Giri, Tarannum Pathan, Arti Devi, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Anushka Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Priyanka Garkhede, RR Saha, Priya Punia, Aishwarya

India D: Pooja Vastrakar (c), Amanjot Kaur, Indrani Roy, K Prathyoosha, S Meghana, Divya G, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Keerthi James, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sanjula Naik, Monica Patel, Ashwini Kumari, Pooja Raj, Saika Ishaque.

