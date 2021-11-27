World TT C'ships Finals: Manika Batra reaches QFs in women's doubles, mixed doubles
India's ace paddler Manika Batra has reached both the women's and mixed doubles quarter-finals at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021 in Houston on Friday. Manika Batra and her mixed doubles partner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran rallied from two games down to beat China's Wang Manyu and USA's Kanak Jha 3-2 (15-17, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7). The Indian pair saved two match points in the third game to clinch the win in a nerve-wracking round of 16 encounter.
In the quarter-finals, Batra and Sathiyan will face Japan's Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto to confirm a medal. In the women's doubles, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath ousted Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota of Hungary by 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7) to set up a last-8 showdown against Sarah de Nuette and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg.
Elsewhere, India's other mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath lost to the French duo of Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan 3-0 (4-11, 8-11, 5-11) in the round of 16 clash. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
