Cricket-New Zealand 296 all out in first test against India

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 16:14 IST
INDvNZ Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
New Zealand, replying to India's first-innings total of 345, were all out for 296 on day three of the first test in Kanpur on Saturday. Tom Latham top-scored for the tourists with 95 and his opening partner Will Young contributed 89.

Axar Patel (5-62) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 3-82. Mumbai hosts the second and final test from Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

