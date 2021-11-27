Left Menu

Krunal Pandya quits Baroda captaincy

Mumbai Indians and India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has stepped down as Baroda captain following the teams underwhelming campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Baroda Cricket Association Ajit Lele told PTI that Krunal communicated his decision to the state body on Friday but did not give any reason for leaving the leadership role.He will remain available as a player.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 27-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 16:23 IST
Krunal Pandya quits Baroda captaincy
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians and India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has stepped down as Baroda captain following the team's underwhelming campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Baroda Cricket Association Ajit Lele told PTI that Krunal communicated his decision to the state body on Friday but did not give any reason for leaving the leadership role.

''He will remain available as a player. He communicated his decision to the president. His successor will be named after the selectors meeting tomorrow,'' said Lele.

The 30-year-old has played five ODIs and 19 T20s for India.

Kedar Devdhar is among the frontrunners to succeed Krunal starting with the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month.

Baroda finished with the least amount of points, 4, from Group B alongside Services with one win and four losses in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

IPL regular Deepak Hooda had left Baroda team last year after claiming that he was abused by Krunal. He now plays for Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021