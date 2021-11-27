India 14 for 1 after dismissing New Zealand for 269 on day 3 of 1st Test
India reached 14 for one in their second innings at stumps after dismissing New Zealand for 296 on the third day of the opening Test here on Saturday.
Opener Mayank Agarwal (4) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) were at the crease when stumps were drawn as India led by 63 runs. The hosts lost Shubhman Gill (1) to pacer Kyle Jamieson. India had grabbed a 49-run first-innings lead after left-arm spinner Axar Patel (5/62) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/82) snapped five and three wickets respectively. Umesh Yadav (1/50) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/57) took one wicket each.
In reply to India's total of 345, New Zealand resumed their innings at 129 for no loss but the visitors couldn't build up any partnership with Patel rocking the visitors with three wickets in the post-lunch session.
Tom Latham (95) was the top scorer for New Zealand, while his opening partner Will Young scored 89. Jamieson scored 23 down the batting order.
Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 345 and 14 for 1 in 5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 9 batting; Kyle Jamieson 1/8) New Zealand 1st Innings: 269 all out in 142.3 overs (Will Young 89, Tom Latham 95; Axar Patel 5/62).
