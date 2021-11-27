Left Menu

India 14 for 1 after dismissing New Zealand for 269 on day 3 of 1st Test

Jamieson scored 23 down the batting order.Brief Scores India 1st Innings 345 and 14 for 1 in 5 overs Cheteshwar Pujara 9 batting Kyle Jamieson 18 New Zealand 1st Innings 269 all out in 142.3 overs Will Young 89, Tom Latham 95 Axar Patel 562.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 27-11-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 16:39 IST
India 14 for 1 after dismissing New Zealand for 269 on day 3 of 1st Test
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

India reached 14 for one in their second innings at stumps after dismissing New Zealand for 296 on the third day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Opener Mayank Agarwal (4) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) were at the crease when stumps were drawn as India led by 63 runs. The hosts lost Shubhman Gill (1) to pacer Kyle Jamieson. India had grabbed a 49-run first-innings lead after left-arm spinner Axar Patel (5/62) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/82) snapped five and three wickets respectively. Umesh Yadav (1/50) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/57) took one wicket each.

In reply to India's total of 345, New Zealand resumed their innings at 129 for no loss but the visitors couldn't build up any partnership with Patel rocking the visitors with three wickets in the post-lunch session.

Tom Latham (95) was the top scorer for New Zealand, while his opening partner Will Young scored 89. Jamieson scored 23 down the batting order.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 345 and 14 for 1 in 5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 9 batting; Kyle Jamieson 1/8) New Zealand 1st Innings: 269 all out in 142.3 overs (Will Young 89, Tom Latham 95; Axar Patel 5/62).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021