Manchester United reach deal with Lokomotiv Moscow to appoint Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick to become the interim manager of the Premier League club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 27-11-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 16:42 IST
Ralf Rangnick (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick to become the interim manager of the Premier League club. As per Sky Sports, contracts are expected to be signed this weekend for Rangnick to take interim charge until the end of the season. The deal comes with a further two-year consultancy role.

Manchester United on November 21 announced that Solskjaer had left his role as manager. Currently, Michael Carrick is in charge of the United. Under Carrick, who was Solskjaer's assistant, United defeated Villarreal in their latest match on November 23. The 2-0 victory assured United that they would finish at the top of their Champions League group.

It is understood that Carrick will again have to take charge of United against Chelsea on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

