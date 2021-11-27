Left Menu

ICC calls off Women's WC qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe due to COVID-19 concerns

"But with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice, there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home." Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will progress to the World Cup in New Zealand by virtue of their rankings, the ICC said.

27-11-2021
The women's cricket World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe has been abandoned after the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa that prompted travel curbs, the sport's governing body (ICC) said on Saturday. The ICC took the decision after Saturday's game between the West Indies and Sri Lanka was called off after a member of the Sri Lankan support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event," Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events, said in a statement. "But with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice, there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home."

Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will progress to the World Cup in New Zealand by virtue of their rankings, the ICC said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

