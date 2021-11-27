Left Menu

Cavani gives fitness update ahead of United's trip to Chelsea

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has confirmed he spent the international break in South America to work on regaining full fitness.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 27-11-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 17:38 IST
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani . Image Credit: ANI
The Uruguayan has been troubled by a tendon problem this term, which has kept him sidelined since the Champions League tie at Atalanta on November 2.

It is not known if he will be available for the trip to London for Sunday's Premier League clash with top-of-the-table Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. "During this period of the international break, I've had the chance to stop and focus on this niggling injury that I'm feeling in the tendon in my leg," he told club media at Carrington. "So I can speed up my recovery and come back quickly and be available for my club and national team."

"So, during this time, I was able to spend a few days in Uruguay, do some fitness and recovery work and stuff and, in turn, I managed to see my family at the same time, which is always important, to see your family and be close to them," he added. Cavani also missed Uruguay's World Cup qualifiers, which they lost to Argentina (1-0) and Bolivia (3-0), and dismissed long-serving coach Oscar Tabarez as a result. (ANI)

