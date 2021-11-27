Ind vs NZ: Just look to enjoy my cricket rather than thinking how I am not lead spinner, says Axar

India spinner Axar Patel on Saturday said that he just looks to enjoy his cricket rather than thinking how he cannot play a lead spinner role with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel being a part of the lineup. At stumps on Day 3, India's score read 14/1 with the hosts leading New Zealand by 63 runs. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

"Our batters were there at the ground, they do have an idea how to play on this wicket. If you are playing on the merit of the ball, then the pitch is not doing that much. The odd-ball is keeping low. We will tell our batters to be patient and wait for the loose balls," said Axar during a virtual press conference. "I just look to enjoy my cricket, when I go to the ground I do not think about the other spinners in the team and I do not have the lead role. I am just focused on how the wicket is behaving. I do not think about other things, I am just looking to bowl in the right areas and how I can contribute to the team," he added.

Earlier, Axar Patel scalped five wickets as New Zealand was bundled out for 296, handing India a lead of 49 runs. Tom Latham top-scored for the visitors after playing a knock of 95. "I was using the crease a little more today. Whenever I bowled, I used the crease. It helped me to get a little purchase of the wicket. KS Bharat kept really well today. He will keep improving," said Axar.

"It does get difficult if you do not get wickets for 67 overs, but the dressing room was calm. Rahane and Dravid told us to be patient, they told us how one can bring two-three wickets. If you take pressure on yourself, then it gets difficult," he added. (ANI)

