Left Menu

India's campaign at Indonesia Open ends as Satwiksairaj-Chirag lose in semis

India's campaign at the Indonesia Open 2021 came to an end after men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty collapsed to a straight-game defeat in the semi-finals on Saturday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 18:16 IST
India's campaign at Indonesia Open ends as Satwiksairaj-Chirag lose in semis
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Photo/ BAI Media Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

India's campaign at the Indonesia Open 2021 came to an end after men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty collapsed to a straight-game defeat in the semi-finals on Saturday. Playing on Court 1, the Indian duo lost to top-seeds Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon of Indonesia by 21-16, 21-18 in 44 minutes.

The Minions got off the blocks very quickly as they took the 11-6 lead after exchanging some rapid rallies with Indians. The Indian pair showed some resistance late in the game but the top seeds from Indonesia, in the end, clinched the opener 21-16 in 16 mins. Rankireddy-Shetty came strong in the second game as they took a slender 11-10 lead going into the mid-game interval. But the Indonesians showed their extreme composure as they won the game after leveling it on 16-16.

Earlier in the day, India's ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost her semis clash against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand by 15-21, 21-9, 21-14 in 54 minutes. With this win, Thai shuttler has better her head-to-head record against two-times Olympic medallist Indian by 7-4. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021