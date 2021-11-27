Left Menu

Kshitij take one-shot lead into final round at ICC RCGC Golf C'ships

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:44 IST
Kshitij take one-shot lead into final round at ICC RCGC Golf C'ships
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul produced a dogged two-under 70 to carry a slender one-shot lead into the final round of the ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship here on Saturday.

Angad Cheema and Ankur Chadha were a close second and third respectively after the third round of the tournament.

However, there was daylight between the top three and the rest of the field at the Rs. 40 lakh event being played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) here.

The 20-year-old Kshitij, the halfway leader by two shots, managed to keep his nose ahead in round three as he fired three birdies and a bogey that took his total to 12-under 204.

Panchkula's Angad (68-68-69), lying overnight second, narrowed the gap between himself and the leader to just one shot after his round of 69 that featured four birdies and a bogey.

Gurugram's Ankur (68-69-69), who was third at the halfway stage, too carded a 69 punctuated by five birdies and two bogeys, to keep himself in the fray.

While Kshitij and Angad are in search of their second title, Ankur will look to take a shot at his maiden title.

Sunit Chowrasia (71) was the highest-placed Kolkata golfer in tied fourth at six-under 210. Last week's winner Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (72) of Chandigarh joined Sunit in tied fourth position.

Greater Noida-based Arjun Sharma returned the day's best card of 67 to be placed 15th at two-under 214. Defending champion Mithun Perera (73-73-74) of Sri Lanka was tied 32nd at four-over 220.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021