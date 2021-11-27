Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal stroll past rock-bottom Newcastle

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey was denied by the woodwork in the first half but once they went behind, a 17th defeat in 18 league games against Arsenal looked inevitable. Arsenal stayed fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham United. Newcastle have six points and are five behind 17th-placed Leeds United who play later on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 20:04 IST
Soccer-Arsenal stroll past rock-bottom Newcastle
Arsenal FC logo Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal returned to winning ways and deepened Newcastle United's relegation worries as goals by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sealed a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win on Saturday.

Bottom club Newcastle had new manager Eddie Howe on the touchline for the first time after he was forced to isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test, but they were well beaten in the end and remain without a league win after 13 games. Arsenal, whose 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to a juddering halt at Liverpool last week, dominated the opening half with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missing a sitter.

But their patience was rewarded as Saka finished superbly in the 56th minute before substitute Martinelli volleyed the second 10 minutes later with his first touch of the game. Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey was denied by the woodwork in the first half but once they went behind, a 17th defeat in 18 league games against Arsenal looked inevitable.

Arsenal stayed fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham United. Newcastle have six points and are five behind 17th-placed Leeds United who play later on Saturday.

