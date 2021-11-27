Aditi lies T-22 while Tvesa trails at T-55 in Spain

Aditi Ashok was placed Tied-22nd and Tvesa Malik Tied 55th after returning modest rounds in the second round of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, here. Aditi after a first round of 71 added 74 in the second while Tvesa returned a card of 75, similar to her opening round.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda fired a second round of six under 66 to hold the halfway lead at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

The four-time LET winner has an excellent record in her national championship – recording seven top-10 finishes in the seven she has played – and she continued that on day two at Los Naranjos Golf Club.

Aditi had two bogeys against four bogeys while Tvesa had two birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey.

Ciganda got off to a great start with two birdies in her opening three holes, before adding another on the seventh to make the turn in 33.

The Spaniard rolled in another birdie on the 10th before an eagle on the 14th propelled her to eight-under-par for the tournament and top spot on the leaderboard.

There will be two Spaniards in the last group out in the third round with Fatima Fernandez Cano one shot behind the leader and Ciganda is excited at the prospect. France's Anne-Lise Caudal, who was also in a share of the lead after round one, sits in third place three shots back from Ciganda on five-under-par. Finland's Ursula Wikstrom is in fourth place on four-under-par having fired a bogey-free 68 (-4) on day two in Spain.

Three players are tied for fifth place on three-under-par including one of the co-leaders from day one Manon De Roey.

