Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: The time I walked in, I knew that ball is keeping low, says KS Bharat

India substitute wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat revealed that he only had 12 minutes to get ready for the clash against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test on Saturday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-11-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 21:37 IST
Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: The time I walked in, I knew that ball is keeping low, says KS Bharat
Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat (Photo/BCCI_Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India substitute wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat revealed that he only had 12 minutes to get ready for the clash against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test on Saturday. Bharat was included in the playing after Wriddhiman Saha had to be taken out due to the stiffness in his neck.

"Normally, I was doing my morning routine and then the support staff told me to get ready. I only had 12 minutes, to get set for the game," KS Bharat told Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin in a video posted on BCCI TV. Talking about his catch which dismissed the Kiwi batter Will young, Bharat said, "I knew the time I walked in that the ball is keeping low, so the best chance is to be behind the ball and keep making adjustments."

Meanwhile, Axar Patel also spoke about his low-arm ball that dismissed Tom Blundell and said that such deliveries won't let the batter do anything. "Tom was playing defensive, so I switched to low-arm bowling. Such type of delivery won't give time to batter to prepare for anything, and I just got him," said Axar Patel.

Coming to the match, at stumps on Day 3, India's score read 14/1 with the hosts leading New Zealand by 63 runs. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021