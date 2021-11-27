Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves held to goalless draw at Norwich

Norwich right-back Max Aarons forced Wolves keeper Jose Sa into action just before halftime with a low shot after a strong burst into the box. Although the home side were on top after the break, Sa had little to do other than get down to keep out a toe-poked effort from Finnish forward Teemu Puki. Norwich are second-bottom on nine points, two points from the safety zone, while Wolves have 20 after 13 games.

Reuters | Norwich | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:37 IST
Soccer-Wolves held to goalless draw at Norwich
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday. Dean Smith's Norwich, who had won their last two games, had the better of the contest against their sixth-placed opponents but were unable to carve out enough real openings.

Wolves played conservatively and the nearest they came to scoring was a Joao Moutinho shot that was saved by goalkeeper Tim Krul after a poor back pass from Grant Hanley. Norwich right-back Max Aarons forced Wolves keeper Jose Sa into action just before halftime with a low shot after a strong burst into the box.

Although the home side were on top after the break, Sa had little to do other than get down to keep out a toe-poked effort from Finnish forward Teemu Puki. Norwich are second-bottom on nine points, two points from the safety zone, while Wolves have 20 after 13 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021