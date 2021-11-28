Soccer-Brighton frustrated in goalless home draw with Leeds

Brighton & Hove Albion extended their winless run in the Premier League to eight games when they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United on Saturday.

The hosts dominated the first half, in which they spurned some glorious chances, and carved out the best opportunities in the second half but Leeds clung on for a point. Brighton were denied by the woodwork on three occasions as they managed 20 goal attempts to the 11 of Leeds but were left frustrated as they drew for the sixth time in 13 league games.

Leeds, still missing key striker Patrick Bamford, earned a first away clean sheet of the season and might even have pulled off a smash-and-grab raid with a few late chances. Brighton move above Manchester United into eighth place with 18 points while Leeds remain in 17th spot on 12, three points above the relegation zone, although they could drop into it if Burnley beat visitors Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

There were a few boos from around the home stadium from disgruntled Brighton fans at the full-time whistle, a reaction that left manager Graham Potter perplexed. "It's frustrating but that happens in football," Potter said. "We created chances today and if we maintain that level of performance we'll score goals.

"The fans are entitled to their opinions but I disagree with them. You have to understand the game, who we played and what we did. We are sitting eighth in the Premier League but maybe I need a history lesson on this club." Potter's Brighton side could have been out of sight by halftime had they put away the chances that their attractive football provided with Neal Maupay the biggest culprit.

The Frenchman sliced his first opportunity over the bar from right back Tariq Lamptey's low cross and then skewed another effort wide from another Lamptey centre before halftime. Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier also finger-tipped Leandro Trossard's superb shot against the post while Jakub Moder struck the outside of the post with a shot from a tight angle.

Meslier made another great save late on when he deflected Solly March's low strike against the post. Brighton were also indebted to their own keeper Robert Sanchez late on as he made a couple of saves from Tyler Roberts, although it would have been harsh had the hosts been beaten.