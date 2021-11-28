Left Menu

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with Deyverson extra-time goal

Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row when an extra-time goal from Deyverson gave them a 2-1 win over Flamengo in an absorbing all-Brazilian final on Saturday. It is also the first time a team has successfully defended the Libertadores title since Boca Juniors in 2001.

Reuters | Montevideo | Updated: 28-11-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 04:19 IST
It is the third time the Sao Paulo club have won South America's equivalent of Europe's Champions League following victories in 1999 and 2020.

Raphael Veiga put Palmeiras ahead after five minutes when he side-footed home a cross from the right but Gabriel Barbosa equalised for Flamengo with 18 minutes remaining. However, Deyverson took advantage of slack defending by Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira to steal the ball 30 metres from goal and then coolly beat goalkeeper Diego Alves five minutes into extra time.

The result is a personal triumph for Palmeiras’ Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, who has become the first European to win the Libertadores twice. It is also the first time a team has successfully defended the Libertadores title since Boca Juniors in 2001.

