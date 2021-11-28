Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mariners acquire Adam Frazier from Padres

The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres on Saturday in exchange for left-hander Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier. "Adam is a proven, versatile and well-rounded player," said Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations. "His presence makes our lineup longer and our team more complete."

Soccer-Liverpool trounce Southampton, Gerrard enjoys second win with Villa

Liverpool churned out another big victory when they thumped Southampton 4-0 to close in on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League on Saturday, while former skipper Steven Gerrard enjoyed a second consecutive win as Aston Villa manager. Liverpool have now scored 39 times in 13 league games this season after Diogo Jota's double and goals by Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk eased them past Southampton at Anfield.

Rays' Wander Franco signs blockbuster extension

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco finalized the terms Saturday on an 11-year, $182-million guaranteed contract that includes a club option. If Franco's option is exercised and specific incentives are met, Franco will pocket as much as $223 million over the next 12 years.

NHL-Islanders' games postponed through Nov. 30 due to COVID-19

New York Islanders' games will be postponed at least through Nov. 30 due to a growing number of players in COVID-19 protocol, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Saturday. The NHL said in a statement that with up to eight players potentially unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol, as well as the possibility of additional cases due to spread, games scheduled to be played on Sunday and Tuesday will be postponed.

Tennis-Italy reach last eight in Davis Cup Finals, wins for Russia and Britain

Favourites Russia Tennis Federation opened their Davis Cup Finals campaign with a resounding victory over Ecuador, Britain began with a win against France and Italy eased into the quarter-finals with a win over Colombia on Saturday. But 28-time champions Australia are facing almost certain elimination despite beating Hungary 2-1.

Soccer-Brighton frustrated in goalless home draw with Leeds

Brighton & Hove Albion extended their winless run in the Premier League to eight games when they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United on Saturday. The hosts dominated the first half, in which they spurned some glorious chances, and carved out the best opportunities in the second half but Leeds clung on for a point.

Soccer-Late goals ensure Barcelona win away at Villarreal

Barcelona scored twice in the closing stages for a 3-1 triumph at Villarreal on Saturday as they won away for the first time this season and handed new coach Xavi Hernandez a second successive LaLiga triumph. Memphis Depay calmly went around goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to score a dramatic 88th-minute goal that restored their lead and Philippe Coutinho added a stoppage-time penalty as Barcelona advanced to 23 points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid who play Sevilla on Sunday.

NBA roundup: Kings outlast Lakers in 3 OTs

De'Aaron Fox recorded 34 points and eight assists and Buddy Hield scored 25 points off the bench as the Sacramento Kings notched a dramatic 141-137 triple-overtime victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Tyrese Haliburton registered 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Kings, who recovered from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to improve to 2-1 under interim coach Alvin Gentry.

Soccer-Juve's season goes from bad to worse with home defeat by Atalanta

Juventus suffered another setback as they lost 1-0 at home to Atalanta after a Duvan Zapata goal on Saturday, with a fifth defeat in 14 Serie A games leaving them in eighth place. The hosts struggled to create any openings of note in the first half, with their defending not up to the required standard either as they left Zapata free to fire home in the 28th minute.

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with Deyverson extra-time goal

Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row when an extra-time goal from Deyverson gave them a 2-1 win over Flamengo in an absorbing all-Brazilian final on Saturday. It is the third time the Sao Paulo club have won South America’s equivalent of Europe's Champions League following victories in 1999 and 2020.

