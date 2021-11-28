Left Menu

AIFF to host International Virtual Coaching Conference from December 3-5

After a successful launch last year, the second edition of the AIFF International Virtual Coaching Conference will be conducted from December 3-5, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 08:54 IST
AIFF to host International Virtual Coaching Conference from December 3-5
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a successful launch last year, the second edition of the AIFF International Virtual Coaching Conference will be conducted from December 3-5, 2021. "Despite the pandemic situation last year, we had around 600 to 800 coaches who registered for the program. We are hoping for an even better turnout this time round," said Savio Medeira, the AIFF's Head of Coach Education and Interim Techincal Director in an official release.

The conference will feature eminent speakers like Andy Parslow (Set-piece Coach, AFC Wimbledon), Dawn Scott (Inter Miami), Manolo Marquez (Head Coach, Hyderabad FC), Owen Coyle (Head Coach, Jamshedpur FC), Andy Martino (Head of Academy Development, Southampton FC) and renowned throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark amongst others. "The variety in our speakers' specialisation is something to look forward to considering the invaluable insights they could provide," said Medeira, highlighting the inclusion of specialist coaches Parslow and Gronnemark.

Similar to the first edition, the prerequisite for attending the conference will be the AFC Pro, A, B and C diplomas. The coaches will be awarded 4 CPD points as a part of the ongoing coaching license revalidation process, which started with IVCC in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021