World TT C'ships Finals: Manika, Sathiyan lose in mixed doubles quarters

The mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships.

ANI | Houston | Updated: 28-11-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 09:19 IST
India paddler Manika Batra (file image). Image Credit: ANI
The mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships. The duo suffered a defeat against Japan's Omokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata. The Japanese duo defeated Manika and Sathiyan 11-5, 11-2, 7-11, 11-9.

Manika along with Archana Kamath also suffered a defeat in the women's doubles quarterfinals. The pair was defeated by Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg. The Indian duo was defeated 1-11, 6-11, 8-11. (ANI)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

