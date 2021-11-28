Left Menu

Have lived through expectations for a while, cricket is purpose of my life: Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said that he has lived through expectations for a while now and he has gotten better at shutting out outside noise.

28-11-2021
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said that he has lived through expectations for a while now and he has gotten better at shutting out outside noise. At stumps on Day 3, India's score read 14/1 with the hosts leading New Zealand by 63 runs. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

"Look, I thought we stuck together really well as a bowling unit. 130-140 overs on that sort of pitch and going less than 2.5 runs per over, it was always going to be hard work and we were prepared for that. Everyone played their role perfectly. I felt the new ball was an easier time to bat in terms of scoring runs but we got wickets with second new ball," Ashwin told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of play on Day 4. "I thought it was a wonderful effort. Sometimes it is easier said than done. I cannot be saying cliched things. I have lived through expectations for a while now, for me cricket is purpose of my life. I am at that stage where I am shutting the outside noise better than I have ever done," he added.

Earlier, Axar Patel scalped five wickets as New Zealand was bundled out for 296, handing India a lead of 49 runs. Tom Latham top-scored for the visitors after playing a knock of 95. "It was one of the most grinding pitches for both batters and bowlers. I would love to see couple of my batters score big on this wicket," said Ashwin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

