Sports News Roundup: Mariners acquire Adam Frazier from Padres; Soccer-Liverpool trounce Southampton, Gerrard enjoys second win with Villa and more

Mariners acquire Adam Frazier from Padres

The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres on Saturday in exchange for left-hander Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier. "Adam is a proven, versatile and well-rounded player," said Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations. "His presence makes our lineup longer and our team more complete."

Soccer-Liverpool trounce Southampton, Gerrard enjoys second win with Villa

Liverpool churned out another big victory when they thumped Southampton 4-0 to close in on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League on Saturday, while former skipper Steven Gerrard enjoyed a second consecutive win as Aston Villa manager. Liverpool have now scored 39 times in 13 league games this season after Diogo Jota's double and goals by Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk eased them past Southampton at Anfield.

Rays' Wander Franco signs blockbuster extension

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco finalized the terms Saturday on an 11-year, $182-million guaranteed contract that includes a club option. If Franco's option is exercised and specific incentives are met, Franco will pocket as much as $223 million over the next 12 years.

Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor expects to resume sparring by April

Conor McGregor, who underwent surgery for a broken leg suffered during a July fight, said on Saturday he expects to fully resume sparring by April, at which point the former UFC two-weight champion expects a return to the Octagon will be imminent. McGregor's competitive future was in doubt after he suffered the injury during a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, but the Irishman fully expects to resume his career.

Cycling-Archibald, Lavreysen dominate UCI Track Champions League second round

Britain's Katie Archibald and Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen strengthened their grip on the UCI Track Champions League in round two in Lithuania on Saturday. Archibald, Madison gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, won the scratch and elimination races to top the standings in the women's endurance before next weekend's double-header in London.

NHL-Islanders' games postponed through Nov. 30 due to COVID-19

New York Islanders' games will be postponed at least through Nov. 30 due to a growing number of players in COVID-19 protocol, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Saturday. The NHL said in a statement that with up to eight players potentially unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol, as well as the possibility of additional cases due to spread, games scheduled to be played on Sunday and Tuesday will be postponed.

Tennis-Italy reach last eight in Davis Cup Finals, wins for Russia and Britain

Favourites Russia Tennis Federation opened their Davis Cup Finals campaign with a resounding victory over Ecuador, Britain began with a win against France and Italy eased into the quarter-finals with a win over Colombia on Saturday. But 28-time champions Australia are facing almost certain elimination despite beating Hungary 2-1.

Soccer-Late goals ensure Barcelona win away at Villarreal

Barcelona scored twice in the closing stages for a 3-1 triumph at Villarreal on Saturday as they won away for the first time this season and handed new coach Xavi Hernandez a second successive LaLiga triumph. Memphis Depay calmly went around goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to score a dramatic 88th-minute goal that restored their lead and Philippe Coutinho added a stoppage-time penalty as Barcelona advanced to 23 points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid who play Sevilla on Sunday.

Soccer-Juve's season goes from bad to worse with home defeat by Atalanta

Juventus suffered another setback as they lost 1-0 at home to Atalanta after a Duvan Zapata goal on Saturday, with a fifth defeat in 14 Serie A games leaving them in eighth place. The hosts struggled to create any openings of note in the first half, with their defending not up to the required standard either as they left Zapata free to fire home in the 28th minute.

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with Deyverson extra-time goal

Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row when an extra-time goal from Deyverson gave them a 2-1 win over Flamengo in an absorbing all-Brazilian final on Saturday. It is the third time the Sao Paulo club have won South America's equivalent of Europe's Champions League following victories in 1999 and 2020.

