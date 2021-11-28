Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand scythe India's top order to nose ahead in Kanpur

Mumbai hosts the second and final test from Friday.

Tim Southee struck twice in three balls as New Zealand blew away India's top order and reduced them to 84-5 to take charge of the opening test in Kanpur on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer, who smashed a century in the first innings of his debut test at Green Park Stadium, was batting on 18 at lunch on day four with Ravichandran Ashwin on 20.

New Zealand grabbed four wickets in the 70-run session but India have an overall lead of 133 runs in the first match of the two-test series. After the hosts resumed on 14-1, Kyle Jamieson conceded a couple of early boundaries before he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 22, to open the flood gates.

The towering seamer surprised Pujara with a rising delivery, which the batsman could only glove to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. Pujara was initially given not out but New Zealand reviewed the decision which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball-glove contact.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel further pegged back India when he trapped home captain Ajinkya Rahane leg before wicket for four with an arm-ball that kept low. Southee then twisted the knife by removing opener Mayank Agarwal, caught in the slip, and Ravindra Jadeja, trapped lbw, in a two-wicket maiden over to reduce India to 51-5.

Mumbai hosts the second and final test from Friday.

