Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Jamieson, Southee strike to leave hosts in spot of bother (Lunch, Day 4)

Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee wreaked havoc as New Zealand gained an upper hand against India on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 11:47 IST
Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Jamieson, Southee strike to leave hosts in spot of bother (Lunch, Day 4)
NZ in action against India (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee wreaked havoc as New Zealand gained an upper hand against India on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday. At lunch break, India's score read 84/5 with the hosts leading by 133 runs. Shreyas Iyer (18*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (20*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming Day 4 at 14/1 with a lead of 63, overnight batters Cheteshwar Pujara (22) and Mayank Agarwal added 18 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Kyle Jamieson. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) failed to leave a mark after he was sent back to the pavilion by Ajaz Patel and the hosts were reduced to 41/3 in the 15th over.

Mayank (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) were then quickly sent back by Tim Southee and India was staring down the barrel at 51/5 in the 20th over. In the end, Iyer and Ashwin ensured that the hosts did not lose any more wickets before the lunch break. Brief Scores: 345 and 84/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer 18*; Kyle Jamieson 2-21); New Zealand 296. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021