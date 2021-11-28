Left Menu

ISL: Big difference between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, says Jose Diaz

SC East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz said his team was beaten by a better side who didn't allow them to play their game as the Red and Gold Brigade went down 0-3 in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:23 IST
ISL: Big difference between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, says Jose Diaz
ATK Mohun Bagan defeat East Bengal (Photo/ ISL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SC East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz said his team was beaten by a better side who didn't allow them to play their game as the Red and Gold Brigade went down 0-3 in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against ATK Mohun Bagan. Diaz's team conceded three goals in 11 minutes as they were blown away by the Mariners who took control of the game early and never relinquished it.

The match exposed the big gap between the two teams as it has now been three years since SC East Bengal have won a Kolkata derby. "We faced a very good team and they made it very hard to play our game. We made a lot of big mistakes. It's a dangerous thing to do with this team in front of us because they have a good level. We couldn't play our game," said Diaz during a virtual press conference held after the game.

"We understand the feeling of the fans. But at the moment there is a big difference between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. That's the real situation," he added. With two wins from two, ATK Mohun Bagan jumped to the top of the table, two points clear of Jamshedpur FC. They feature in a repeat of last season's final with Mumbai City midweek while SC East Bengal plays Odisha FC next. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021