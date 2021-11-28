We need to improve upon weak clearances in defence: Dennerby

Left Menu

The girls kept fighting until the very end, and have shown a good fighting spirit. The Swede also rued that his team did not capitalise on the limited chances they had got against Brazil.We also created a lot of good chances against them, and maybe we should have scored two goals in the first half, if we had been a bit lucky.

Indian women football team's head coach Thomas Dennerby says if his players can work on ''weak clearances'' while defending, they can enjoy better results in future.

India are set to clash with Chile in their second game of the four-nation international tournament on Monday after suffering a 1-6 thrashing against mighty Brazil.

Dennerby felt his team did well overall in defence but will need to get better at clearing the ball. ''We conceded so many goals, not because we were bad defensively, but more because we had a few weak clearances. If we can improve on that, I think we will stand a better chance in the future," said Dennerby.

He said his team is not low on confidence after the big defeat against the home side and they are approaching the game against Chile in good spirit.

''Definitely, we have a good feeling from the Brazil game, and we will take that forward into the game against Chile. The result will not affect the girls, because they played quite well against one of the best teams in the world,'' he said.

''The girls kept fighting until the very end, and have shown a good fighting spirit.'' The Swede also rued that his team did not capitalise on the limited chances they had got against Brazil.

''We also created a lot of good chances against them, and maybe we should have scored two goals in the first half, if we had been a bit lucky. ''Maybe, if we had gone ahead 2-1 at that point, Brazil would have been under more pressure, and things may have been a bit different,'' said Dennerby.

