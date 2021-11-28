Special to score at Anfield but more pleased with Liverpool's win, says Thiago

Left Menu

Liverpool FC midfielder, Thiago Alcantara was pleased to score for the second game running but left more delighted at Liverpool's 4-0 win over Southampton.

Liverpool FC midfielder Thiago Alcantara (Photo: Twitter/Thiago Alcantara). Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool FC midfielder, Thiago Alcantara was pleased to score for the second game running but left more delighted at Liverpool's 4-0 win over Southampton. The number six for Liverpool followed up his spectacular strike against FC Porto with the Reds' third at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Diogo Jota scored twice to put the hosts 2-0 up after 32 minutes, before Thiago's deflected strike gave them a three-goal advantage at half-time. Virgil van Dijk volleyed in the fourth early in the second half as Jurgen Klopp's men sealed their third consecutive victory and a clean sheet. Liverpool rise to second on 28 points, one behind Chelsea who hosted Manchester United on Sunday. Southampton drops to 14th on 14 points.

"As I said, it's special to score at this stadium but I am even more pleased with the win," Thiago told Liverpoolfc.com post-match. "We are pretty happy with our performance most of the first half and [in the] second." "We were preparing the game for [their] 4-4-2, 4-4-1-1, but at the end, they changed. But I think we had a lot of experience in football to analyse the moment how the opponents are playing and just to convert our game there," he added.

Liverpool's focus now quickly turns towards Wednesday evening's Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park. In the midst of a busy period in the campaign, Thiago insists the squad will approach the encounter with their local rivals like any other. Thiago continued: "It's a derby, it's always special. We have to have in our mind it's another Premier League game that we have to give [our] all. It's our mindset." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

