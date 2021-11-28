Cricket-India set New Zealand 284 to win Kanpur test

India declared their second innings on 234-7, setting New Zealand a victory target of 284 in the opening test in Kanpur on Sunday.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer top scored for the home side with 65, while Wriddhiman Saha made 61 not out. New Zealand seamers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson claimed three wickets apiece.

Mumbai hosts the second and final test from Friday.

