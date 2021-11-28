India declare at 234/7, set NZ target of 284 in first Test

India declared their second innings at 234 for seven, setting New Zealand a victory target of 284 runs in the opening Test here on Sunday.

Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel were batting on 61 and 28 respectively when the Indian declaration came on the fourth evening of the match.

Earlier in the day, debutant Shreyas Iyer hit a patient half-century to rescue India from a precarious position.

Resuming at an overnight score of 14 for one, India lost four wickets for the addition of 70 runs in the morning session before Iyer, in the company of Ravichandran Ashwin and Saha, strengthened the home team's position.

First innings centurion Iyer (65) got out just before tea but Saha carried on. For New Zealand, Tim Southee (3/75) and Kyle Jamieson (3/40) were the most successful bowlers.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 345 and 234/7 in 81 overs (Shreyas Iyer 65, Wriddhiman Saha 61 not out; Kyle Jamieson 3/40, Tim Southee 3/75).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 269.

