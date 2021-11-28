Left Menu

Ban vs Pak, 1st Test: Shaheen's spell helps visitors claw their way back (Stumps, Day 3)

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a probing spell to take three wickets helping Pakistan claw their way back against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Chattogram | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:48 IST
Ban vs Pak, 1st Test: Shaheen's spell helps visitors claw their way back (Stumps, Day 3)
Pakistan in action against Bangladesh (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a probing spell to take three wickets helping Pakistan claw their way back against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday. At stumps, Bangladesh's score read 39/4 with the hosts leading by 83 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali are currently unbeaten at the crease.

After taking a lead of 44, Bangladesh got off to a bad start as the hosts lost four wickets with just 25 runs on the board. Shadman Islam (1), Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) and Saif Hassan (18*) were dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi while Mominul Haque (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Hasan Ali. Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali then ensured that Bangladesh do not lose any more wickets before the close of play.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 145/0, overnight batter Abdullah Shafique (52) and Azhar Ali (0) were sent back to the pavilion in quick succession by Taijul Islam. Skipper Babar Azam (10) and Fawad Alam (8) also departed cheaply and Pakistan was quickly reduced to 203/4. Abid Ali, however, went on to score a century and at the lunch interval, the visitors score read 203/4. After the lunch break, Abid Ali (133) and Mohammad Rizwan (5) fell in quick succession, reducing Pakistan to 217/6 in the 94th over. In the end, Faheem Ashraf played a 38-run knock but this did not prove enough as Bangladesh ended up taking a lead of 44 after bundling out Pakistan for 286.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 330 and 39/4 (Saif Hassan 18, Mushfiqur Rahim 12*; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-6); Pakistan 286. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021