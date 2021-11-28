Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer looked even better in second innings, feels Vikram Rathour

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour believes that Shreyas Iyer looked 'even better' in the second innings of the Kanpur Test here at the Green Park Stadium on Sunday. India ended day four on a high after half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha allowed them to set New Zealand a target of 284 before Ravichandran Ashwin struck late to get the scalp of Will Young.

Shreyas Iyer again stole the show in his debut Test match with his knock of 65 helping India in a position of command on day four of the Kanpur Test. "It's always exciting when a debutant comes and scores a hundred. It's very special and I thought he looked even better in the second innings. So all the credit to him. It's always exciting as a coach and support staff to see someone walking into the team and doing [it] themselves," Vikram Rathour said in the press conference after Day 4.

In the third session, Wriddhiman Saha (61*) along with Axar Patel (28*) steadied the ship for hosts and helped India to set up a target of 284 in front of New Zealand. Wriddhiman Saha smashed an unbeaten gritty half-century, again proving his dogged abilities as a batter. "He had a stiff neck so he was struggling a bit. Knowing Saha who is an ideal team man, I mean if we need him, he is gonna do whatever he is required. Being there and doing the tough thing for the team which he did today. He did extremely important work at that stage where the team was at that point and that is what we all expected from Wridhiman. He is always that been kind of person that you can count on and today he showed why we have that kind of belief in him," the batting coach opined.

Talking about Wriddhiman's role in the team, Vikram said: "As far Wridhi is concerned, unfortunately for him, we have a very special player in the form of Rishabh Pant. He is the No. 1 keeper of the team and he has done extremely well for us in the past few years. That's the role Wridhiman has at the moment. He is there whenever we need him." Coming back to the match, the visitors now find themselves in a spot of bother ending on 4/1 and needing 280 runs to win on the final day. India on the other hand, will be confident of taking the nine wickets required for a victory on a pitch that is assisting their spinners. (ANI)

