Left Menu

Parmjeet Kumar wins bronze in World Para-Powerlifting C'ships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:20 IST
Parmjeet Kumar wins bronze in World Para-Powerlifting C'ships
  • Country:
  • India

Parmjeet Kumar on Sunday became the first Indian para-powerlifter to win a medal in World Championships as he claimed a bronze at the ongoing edition in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Kumar, who trains at Sports Authority of India Centre in Gandhinagar, won the bronze in men's 49kg category with an effort of 158kg.

''History created for India in Para @Powerlifting by Paramjit Kumar of Punjab as he wins #bronze at the on-going World Para Powerlifting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia,'' Paralympics Committee of India President Deepa Malik tweeted.

''Paramjit's 158KG Lift has created history!'' SAI congratulated Kumar for the historic feat.

''Many Congratulations to our NCOE athlete, Shri Parmjeet Kumar (M-49kg) for winning the BRONZE medal IN WORLD PARA POWERLIFTING SR CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 - TBILISI,'' SAI said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021