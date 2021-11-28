Legendary F1 team principal Frank Williams dies aged 79

Frank Williams, the longest-serving Team Principal Formula 1 has ever seen has died at the age of 79. Frank marked 50 years as an F1 team boss in 2019, having run two teams in that time, the latter of which went on to win seven drivers' titles and nine constructors' championships.

The Briton and his family, including daughter Claire who had run the team on a day-to-day basis since 2013, left F1 earlier this year after they sold the team to investment firm Dorilton Capital. Frank, who sustained a spinal cord injury in a car crash in 1986 that rendered him unable to walk, began reducing his workload in F1 in 2012, when he stepped down from the Williams board. Claire took over as the family representative and was later appointed Deputy Team Principal looking after the day-to-day running - however Frank retained the Team Principal title.

He spent some time in hospital in 2016 recovering from pneumonia and subsequently stopped travelling to races. He was also admitted to hospital in December last year. Following the news of Frank's death, a statement from Williams said: "It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79."

"After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family. Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family's wishes for privacy at this time." F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "This morning Claire Williams called to inform me of the very sad news that her beloved father, Sir Frank Williams, had passed away. He was a true giant of our sport that overcame the most difficult of challenges in life and battled every day to win on and off the track. We have lost a much loved and respected member of the F1 family and he will be hugely missed."

"His incredible achievements and personality will be etched on our sport forever. My thoughts are with all the Williams family and friends at this sad time," he added. (ANI)

