Axelson crowned, local top seeded pair defend title at Indonesia Open

PTI | Bali | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:01 IST
Axelson crowned, local top seeded pair defend title at Indonesia Open
Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen is crowned at Indonesia Open after beating Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in men's singles final on Sunday at Bali, Indonesia.

The second seeded Dens spent 59 minutes on the court to top the unseeded black horse in three games, 21-13, 9-21, 21-13, consolidating his confidence ahead of the BWF World Tour Finals kicking off in three days.

Loh made history despite the defeat, becoming the first Singaporean player to play the final of the event.

Local favourite and top seeded Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo defended their title after a convincing win against unseeded Japanese duo Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in two games, 21-14, 21-18, in 38 minutes with the support of local fans at Bali International Convention Centre.

