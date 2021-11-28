Left Menu

Benfica match against nine men - including two keepers - abandoned at half-time

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:05 IST
Benfica match against nine men - including two keepers - abandoned at half-time
  • Country:
  • Portugal

A COVID outbreak at the Portuguese side Belenenses that ruled out 17 players had a predictable impact when their nine-man team was forced to face mighty Benfica.

The Portuguese League and the country's Directorate-General for Health could have postponed the game, according to Benfica president Rui Costa - but chose not to.

So those nine men - including a goalkeeper forced into an outfield position - found themselves seven goals down by the interval on Saturday night.

Visiting coach Jorge Jesus was visibly unimpressed.

The team third from bottom of the Primeira Liga emerged for the second half further decimated by injury.

Seven players rapidly became six. And that injury resulted in the immediate abandonment of the fixture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021