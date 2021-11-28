The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD NZ Day 4: Debutant Iyer, gritty Saha set up an intriguing final day By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Debutant Shreyas Iyer showed his ice-cool temperament under pressure to stand tall with a fine half-century which placed India in a commanding position as they set up a stiff victory target of 284 for New Zealand on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RATHOUR-WRIDDHIMAN Unfortunate but ''ideal'' team man Saha's role is to do ''tough job'' when Pant is not available: Rathour By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Wriddhiman Saha is an ''ideal team man'' who can always be relied to do the ''tough job'' but unfortunately he will have to play the second fiddle when India's number one keeper-batter Rishabh Pant gets back from break, batting coach Vikra Rathour said on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RATHOUR-COMBINATION-KOHLI With captain Kohli back for next game, batting coach Rathour ''understands'' Pujara-Rahane lean patch By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Batting coach Vikram Rathour ''understands'' fully that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are now India players living on borrowed time.

SPO-CRI-AUS-CUMMINS Cummins was asked to 'confess' before getting Australia captain job Melbourne, Nov 28 (PTI) Australia's newly-appointed Test captain Pat Cummins has revealed that he was asked to share any secrets he might have had before he was handed the leadership role by the selection panel.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-CHENNAIYIN-NEUFC-PREVIEW Chennaiyin FC eye second straight win, Crivallero to be out of action for 4 weeks Fatorda (Goa), Nov 28 (PTI) A rejuvenated Chennaiyin FC will aim for a second straight victory when they take on a winless Northeast United FC in an Indian Super League match here on Monday.

SPO-SHOOT-NATIONALS Shooting Nationals: Shekhawat claims gold, Vijay finishes fourth New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat sealed his first title by winning the men's 25m rapid fire pistol gold at the ongoing 64th Shooting Nationals, even as Olympic silver-medallist comeback-man Vijay Kumar finished fourth here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-RONCHI Target chaseable, batters need to take cue from India: Ronchi Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) New Zealand fielding coach Luke Ronchi on Sunday said that the record target set by India to win the first Test here was chaseable and asked his players to take a leaf out of home side's batting approach.

SPO-CRI-RACISM-GILES Racism row: Giles suggests ''second chance'' for people involved London, Nov 28 (PTI) England managing director Ashley Giles on Sunday advocated the need to give a second chance to those involved in racism incidents in the past, saying zero tolerance does not mean ''cutting off people'' and denying them rehabilitation.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-COMMENTS There wasn't much happening on the wicket, Iyer on late declaration Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) The declaration may have come a tad too late owing to the team management's assessment of the Green Park pitch as unresponsive but debutant Shreyas Iyer backed his spinners to secure an Indian victory on the final day of the opening Test.

SPO-CRI-SIVARAMAKRISHNAN-DISCRIMINATION I have been colour discriminated all my life: L Sivaramakrishnan Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has alleged that he has been ''colour discriminated'' all his life, including in his own country.

SPO-TT-WORLDS-IND Manika Batra fails to create history for India in World TT Houston, Nov 28 (PTI) Star India paddler Manika Batra failed to bag a medal at the World Table Tennis Championships after crashing out in the quarterfinals of the mixed and women's doubles events here.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Aditi, Tvesa move up in Spain as Ciganda leads Marbella (Spain), Nov 28 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik made noticeable upward movements to be placed tied 14th and tied 36th respectively after the third round of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España golf tournament here.

SPO-SHOOT-NATIONALS-SHOTGUN-RIFLE Rajveer wins triple gold in skeet, Kiran Jadhav crowned men's 3P champion Patiala, Nov 28 (PTI) Punjab's Rajveer Singh Gill claimed three gold medals, winning the skeet men, skeet junior and junior skeet team titles at the ongoing 64th Shooting Nationals for shotgun here on Sunday.

SPO-PARA-POWERLIFTING Parmjeet Kumar wins bronze in World Para-Powerlifting C'ships New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Parmjeet Kumar on Sunday became the first Indian para-powerlifter to win a medal in World Championships as he claimed a bronze at the ongoing edition in Tbilisi, Georgia.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-BARODA-TEAM Kedar Devdhar to captain Baroda in Hazare Trophy Vadodara, Nov 28 (PTI) Experienced batter Kedar Devdhar will lead Baroda in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy while Bhargav Bhatt will be his deputy, a top official said on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND-COACH We need to improve upon weak clearances in defence: Dennerby Manaus (Brazil), Nov 28 (PTI) Indian women football team's head coach Thomas Dennerby says if his players can work on ''weak clearances'' while defending, they can enjoy better results in future.

