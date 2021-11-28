Left Menu

Soccer-Toney provides sting in the tail as Bees beat Everton

Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s first half penalty secured a 1-0 win over ailing Everton on Sunday, heaping more misery on the visitors head of their midweek Merseyside derby with Liverpool. It was the Bees' first clean sheet at home since their opening day 2-0 win over Arsenal. Injury-depleted Everton are now without a victory in their last seven league games, five of which have been lost, as they slipped to 14th.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:32 IST
Toney converted from the spot for his first home goal of the season, ending Brentford's five-game winless league run and taking them up to 12th.

Injury-depleted Everton are now without a victory in their last seven league games, five of which have been lost, as they slipped to 14th. The Toffees host third-placed Liverpool on Wednesday, with manager Rafa Benitez coming under increasing pressure as he prepares to face his former club. Everton had the majority of possession and made numerous raids towards the Brentford box, but lacked the quality in the final third to force an equaliser.

