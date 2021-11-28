Soccer-Man City brave snowstorrm in 2-1 win over West Ham

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan struck in the midst of a first-half snowstorm before a late goal from substitute Fernandinho proved enough to secure a 2-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

With thick snow falling for most of the opening half, City took the lead when Riyadh Mahrez drove the ball across the goal and Gundogan was on hand to steer it home in the 33rd minute. Halftime saw the snowstorm abate and an army of groundstaff cleared the pitch. City continued to dominate but it took them until the 90th minute to score again when Gabriel Jesus teed up Fernandinho to net three minutes after he came off the bench.

Manuel Lanzini grabbed a superb added-time goal for West Ham but City hung on for a win that lifts them back to second place and level on 29 points with leaders Chelsea, who host Manchester United in the late game. West Ham stay fourth on 23 points.

