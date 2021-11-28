Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Suns stretch win streak to 16, top Nets

Devin Booker scored 30 points as the Phoenix Suns never trailed, survived a late comeback attempt by the host Brooklyn Nets and pushed their winning streak to 16 games with a 113-107 victory Saturday night. The Suns are on their second-longest winning streak in team history. Phoenix can match the 2006-07 team for the longest winning streak in franchise lore by beating the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Soccer-Liverpool trounce Southampton, Gerrard enjoys second win with Villa

Liverpool churned out another big victory when they thumped Southampton 4-0 to close in on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League on Saturday, while former skipper Steven Gerrard enjoyed a second consecutive win as Aston Villa manager. Liverpool have now scored 39 times in 13 league games this season after Diogo Jota's double and goals by Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk eased them past Southampton at Anfield.

Tennis-Britain, Croatia through to Davis Cup quarters, Australia eliminated

Britain and Croatia booked spots in the Davis Cup quarter-finals after topping their respective groups on Sunday, while 28-times champions Australia were knocked out. Britain's doubles pair of Joe Salisbury and Skupski won in straight sets to seal the tie against the Czech Republic 2-1 and secure top spot ahead of France.

Cycling-Archibald, Lavreysen dominate UCI Track Champions League second round

Britain's Katie Archibald and Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen strengthened their grip on the UCI Track Champions League in round two in Lithuania on Saturday. Archibald, Madison gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, won the scratch and elimination races to top the standings in the women's endurance before next weekend's double-header in London.

NHL-Islanders' games postponed through Nov. 30 due to COVID-19

New York Islanders' games will be postponed at least through Nov. 30 due to a growing number of players in COVID-19 protocol, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Saturday. The NHL said in a statement that with up to eight players potentially unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol, as well as the possibility of additional cases due to spread, games scheduled to be played on Sunday and Tuesday will be postponed.

Tennis-Italy reach last eight in Davis Cup Finals, wins for Russia and Britain

Favourites Russia Tennis Federation opened their Davis Cup Finals campaign with a resounding victory over Ecuador, Britain began with a win against France and Italy eased into the quarter-finals with a win over Colombia on Saturday. But 28-time champions Australia are facing almost certain elimination despite beating Hungary 2-1.

NHL roundup: Kraken end Panthers' winning streak in stunner

Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team as the Seattle Kraken snapped the Florida Panthers' record-tying home winning streak with a 4-1 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. Jordan Eberle scored twice, and Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak (empty-netter) added one goal each as Seattle ended Florida's season-opening 11-game win streak, which matches the NHL record set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks for the longest home winning streak to open a season.

Cross-country skiing-Skiers skip World Cup race in Finland due to biting cold

Temperatures below minus 20 degrees centigrade saw Norway's cross-country ski team and Finland's Iivo Niskanen skip Sunday's men's World Cup 15km freestyle race, leaving the field free for Russia's Alexander Bolshunov to cruise to victory. The freezing conditions in Finland saw Sunday's racing postponed until the early afternoon but, with the Beijing Olympics on the horizon in February, many racers preferred to withdraw from the competition.

Tennis-Raducanu wows crowd in Royal Albert Hall homecoming

London's Royal Albert Hall provided a fitting stage on Sunday for teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu's first appearance on a British court since her astonishing U.S. Open triumph. Playing 79 days after an extraordinary run in New York culminated in victory over Canada's Leylah Fernandez and being crowned Britain's new tennis queen, the 19-year-old enjoyed a belated homecoming at the Victorian concert hall.

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with Deyverson extra-time goal

Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row when an extra-time goal from Deyverson gave them a 2-1 win over Flamengo in an absorbing all-Brazilian final on Saturday. It is the third time the Sao Paulo club have won South America’s equivalent of Europe's Champions League following victories in 1999 and 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)