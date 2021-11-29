Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:05 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:05 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL (All times Eastern)

Buccaneers at Colts, 1 p.m. Jets at Texans, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m. Panthers at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Titans at Patriots, 1 p.m. Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Falcons at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Chargers at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Rams at Packers, 4:25 p.m. Vikings at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Browns at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. - -

Report: Texans' Justin Reid inactive for violating team rules Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was listed as inactive Sunday against the visiting New York Jets as a disciplinary measure for violating team rules, multiple media outlets reported.

Cowboys place RT Terence Steele on COVID list The Dallas Cowboys placed starting right tackle Terence Steele on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

NBA (All times Eastern)

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 6 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. - -

Report: Celtics' Enes Kanter changing name to Enes Freedom Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his last name to Freedom, The Athletic reported Sunday.

NHL Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

- - - - MLB

Report: Rays signing RHP Corey Kluber to one-year deal The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with right-hander Corey Kluber, according to MLB Network.

MLS (All times Eastern)

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m. Nashville SC at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(All times Eastern) Bethune Cookman vs. No. 21 Seton Hall, Noon

Troy at No. 23 Florida , Noon No. 4 Kansas vs. Iona, 1 p.m.

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m. Eastern Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Penn at No. 13 Arkansas, 4 p.m. Wofford at Georgia , 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Kansas State, 5 p.m. No. 7 Villanova at La Salle, 6 p.m.

Alabama vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m. Stanford at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Fresno State at Cal, 9 p.m. - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Report: Florida to name Louisiana's Billy Napier head coach

Florida could name Louisiana's Billy Napier as the Gators' next head coach as early as Sunday, Yahoo Sports reported.

- - For Georgia Tech, next season begins now

To put Georgia Tech's situation into perspective, look at the Yellow Jackets' last two hours and nine minutes on the field, from when Jahmyr Gibbs scored midway through the fourth quarter against Boston College on Nov. 13 until this past Saturday.

- - Arizona State: Herm Edwards' job safe amid NCAA probe

Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards will return in 2022 despite an ongoing NCAA investigation.

- - Reports: Jerry Kill to be named coach at New Mexico State

Jerry Kill will become the next head coach at New Mexico State, multiple outlets reported.

- - Indiana coach Tom Allen takes pay cut, OC fired

Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is out and head coach Tom Allen is taking a pay cut after a disappointing season that saw the Hoosiers finish 2-10.

- - No. 1 Georgia focused on unfinished business

Amid top-ranked Georgia's history-making season, coach Kirby Smart doesn't want to talk about the past.

- - - - ESPORTS

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Fall Finals 2021 LNG Esports part ways with mid laner icon

LNG Esports parted ways with mid laner Xie "icon" Tian-Yu on Sunday.

