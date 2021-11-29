Left Menu

Soccer-Juve's Chiesa set to be missing until new year with thigh injury

Italy forward Federico Chiesa could be out of action until after the Serie A winter break, his club Juventus confirmed on Sunday, after he picked up a thigh injury in his side's 1-0 defeat to Atalanta.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 29-11-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 00:51 IST
Soccer-Juve's Chiesa set to be missing until new year with thigh injury
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy forward Federico Chiesa could be out of action until after the Serie A winter break, his club Juventus confirmed on Sunday, after he picked up a thigh injury in his side's 1-0 defeat to Atalanta. Juve's fifth defeat of the Serie A season on Saturday, at home to Atalanta, leaves them eighth in the standings, and they will have to try to turn around their fortunes during a busy December without one of their key players.

The Turin club said in a short statement on Sunday that Chiesa had picked up a "low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh". They added he was expected to be unavailable until after the winter break in Italy, which runs from Dec. 22 to Jan. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021