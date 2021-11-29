Left Menu

SOCCER-Portugal's soccer league to investigate COVID-hit match

Portugal's soccer league said on Sunday it would start a disciplinary process to investigate if this weekend's match between Benfica and Belenenses SAD - a team hit by a COVID-19 outbreak - complied with health rules.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 29-11-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 01:31 IST
SOCCER-Portugal's soccer league to investigate COVID-hit match
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's soccer league said on Sunday it would start a disciplinary process to investigate if this weekend's match between Benfica and Belenenses SAD - a team hit by a COVID-19 outbreak - complied with health rules. Saturday's game was abandoned minutes into the second half amid extraordinary scenes after Belenenses, which reported a total of 17 COVID-19 among players and staff, were forced to name a team of nine players - including two goalkeepers - as all others were isolating.

Benfica took advantage of their numerical superiority to rack up seven goals by halftime before Belenenses returned with only seven players for the second period. The match was then called off after the break when a Belenenses goalkeeper playing in midfield sat down on the pitch unable to continue, forcing the referee to abandon the game which requires a minimum of seven players.

Shortly after the match, the Benfica and Belenenses presidents told a news conference they had no choice but to play the match or risked an "unjustified absence". They pointed a finger at the league for not allowing the game to be postponed. One of the Belenenses players, defender Cafu Phete, tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Portugal last week from international duty in South Africa. Belenenes president Rui Pedro Soares said he was concerned the cases in the squad could be related to the new Omicron variant.

No cases from the new COVID-19 variant have been reported in Portugal so far. Responding to the accusations, the Portuguese football league told Lusa news agency they did not receive a formal request to postpone the match.

In a statement, the league said it would open an investigation to determine responsibility, particularly "related to the compliance with sanitary protocols". Its board of directors will hold discussions on Monday. The league also called emergency meetings with the government and health authority DGS to obtain information on the COVID-19 protocol in place.

Without providing further details, DGS said it does not comment on the football matches. A DGS spokesperson told Reuters it was not up to the health authority to postpone it but to assess the COVID-19 situation and implement measures, such as self-isolation, to stop the spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021