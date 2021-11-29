Left Menu

Soccer-Corinthians beat Athletico 1-0 to move into fourth

Corinthians moved into fourth place in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Athletico Paranaense. Fabio Santos got the only goal of the game for Corinthians from the penalty spot after 65 minutes. The defeat was Athletico's fourth league match without a win and leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 02:51 IST
Soccer-Corinthians beat Athletico 1-0 to move into fourth

Corinthians moved into fourth place in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Athletico Paranaense. The victory in front of 37,000 fans takes the Sao Paulo club on to 56 points, three head of Red Bull Bragantino and four ahead of Fortaleza, although both teams have three games to play, one more than Corinthians.

The top four teams in the league qualify for the group stages of next year’s Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the Champions League. Fabio Santos got the only goal of the game for Corinthians from the penalty spot after 65 minutes.

The defeat was Athletico's fourth league match without a win and leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021