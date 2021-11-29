Left Menu

Olympics-Jones wins final at Canadian Olympic curling trials

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 02:51 IST
Jennifer Jones will be returning to the Olympics after she skipped her team past Tracy Fleury at the Canadian trials on Sunday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, winning 6-5 to secure a spot in next year's Beijing Olympics. Jones, who captured gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, managed to score only a single in the 10th end when she had an open takeout for the win but stole victory in the extra end when Fleury rubbed a guard on her last throw.

"Going to the Olympics is a dream come true and doing it twice is a privilege," said Jones, whose team consists of Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyn Peterman, Dawn McEwen and Lisa Weagle. Former Olympic champions Brad Jacobs and Brad Gushue will meet later on Sunday in Saskatoon to determine the men's side that will represent Canada in Beijing in February.

