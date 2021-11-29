Ashes: Hoping COVID Omicron variant does not affect series, says Giles

Left Menu

Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket team has said that the side is hoping that the discovery of the COVID-19 Omicron variant does not affect anything in the upcoming Ashes.

Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket team. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket team has said that the side is hoping that the discovery of the COVID-19 Omicron variant does not affect anything in the upcoming Ashes. "We're obviously hoping it won't affect anything. There are going to be changes to those border controls in terms of our families being able to travel and we clearly hope that's not going to affect us. But we are in the hands of national and local governments," ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

Different states in Australia have introduced new travel restrictions in response to the latest COVID-19 variant. "We always knew things could change. I guess we hoped things would change positively as we went through the series but as we've been aware over the last two years with variants, things can also change negatively," said Giles.

"Can we prepare for everything? It's not really possible actually because of the big moving parts even around quarantine times and rules around different states. We will do everything we can to make sure the families are accommodated and of course that the players are happy," he added. The Ashes is slated to begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

