Ind vs NZ: Patience will hold key on Day 5, need to hit right areas, says Mhambrey

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Monday said that his side will need to show patience on Day 5 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand here at Green Park.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-11-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 09:20 IST
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Monday said that his side will need to show patience on Day 5 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand here at Green Park. "Enjoying this new role, this is a great bunch to work with. Looking forward to the challenge ahead. New Zealand bowlers bowled well, they were able to exploit the conditions, they hit the right areas and this is something we can look into. But the surface is different now, it is a new ball so we look forward to getting more swing and seam out of it," Mhambrey told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of play on Day 5.

"Patience is going to be the key. It is not that kind of wicket where you turn up and just run through a side. It is not going to happen, we will have to hit the right areas," he added. Team India found themselves on top after Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha showed grit and determination with the bat to help hosts fight back against New Zealand on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday.

On the cusp of stumps, Team India declared their second innings at 234/7d, giving the visitors the target of 284 to win the match. For hosts, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel remained unbeaten with innings of 61* and 28* respectively. At stumps, New Zealand's score read 4/1 with Tom Lathan (2*) and William Somerville (0*) currently unbeaten at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped the lone wicket of Will Young in the last session of Day 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

