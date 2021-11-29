Man Utd will keep chasing its goals until the end, says Ronaldo

Left Menu

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said that his club Manchester United will keep chasing its dreams until the very end.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:11 IST
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/ Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said that his club Manchester United will keep chasing its dreams until the very end. Ronaldo's comments came after United played out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

"There is still a long road ahead and nothing is impossible when you play for Man. United. We will keep chasing our goals until the end," Ronaldo tweeted. For the match against Chelsea, Ronaldo was not named in the started XI and he was benched.

In the match between Chelsea and United, Jadon Sancho scored for the latter while for the Blues, Jorginho converted a penalty to gain the equaliser. Chelsea is currently at the top of the Premier League standings with 30 points from 13 games while United is in the eighth position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

